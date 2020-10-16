Bonfire night at Belvoir Castle near Grantham cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions
Published: 17:20, 16 October 2020
| Updated: 17:21, 16 October 2020
Belvoir Castle’s Bonfire Night event is no longer going ahead due to the Covid restrictions.
Originally due to take place on November 7, the fireworks display and bonfire night at Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard will not be going ahead this year.
A bonfire night and fireworks display which takes place off Belton Lane, Great Gonerby was also cancelled this week for the same reason.
MLE Pyrotechnics were due to provide the firework display.