Belvoir Castle’s Bonfire Night event is no longer going ahead due to the Covid restrictions.

Originally due to take place on November 7, the fireworks display and bonfire night at Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard will not be going ahead this year.

A bonfire night and fireworks display which takes place off Belton Lane, Great Gonerby was also cancelled this week for the same reason.

Belvoir Castle Fireworks Championships (14778175)

MLE Pyrotechnics were due to provide the firework display.