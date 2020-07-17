Bonfire in Grantham spreads to neighbours summer house
Published: 12:11, 17 July 2020
| Updated: 12:14, 17 July 2020
A bonfire got out of control and spread to a neighbouring garden in the early hours of this morning.
On-call and wholetime firefighters were called to the scene at Riverview, Grantham, just after 1am.
The fire caused severe damage to five metres of fence before it spread to a small wooden summer house at a neighbouring property.
