A disco for “grown ups” is returning to town, but this time at a new venue.

The event will be taking place at St Wulfram’s Church on Friday, November 17, at 8pm.

Visitors will get to boogie the night away to all of their favourite 70s, 80s and 90s music, including disco, soul and feel good pop hits.

The Disco for Grown Ups will be held at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

They will also get a chance to step back in time with music from the greats including Donna Summer, Depeche Mode, Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, Sister Sledge, Chaka Khan and who could forget ABBA!

The church will be lit up with a laser show, and there will also be a licensed bar.

The dress code is disco glamour and free glow sticks and retro sweets will be on offer.

Tickets can be bought at granthamchurchdisco.eventbrite.co.uk.

VIP packages are also available.