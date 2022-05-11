A book fair is set to take place in Claypole later this month to help raise money for a church roof.

On Saturday, May 21, a book fair will be taking place at St Peter's Church from 10am until 1pm.

All of the funds raised will go towards the church's roof appeal, as the lead from the roof was stolen several years ago.

A total of £80,000 is required, and so far more than £32,000 has been raised.

Everyone is welcome to come to the book fair, where there will also be CDs, DVDs, jigsaws and games.

There will also be a tombola and refreshments available.