A book distribution centre is proposing to close after operating for 30 years.

Grantham Book Services, in Trent Road, which is run by Penguin Random House, is proposing to close the site in 2025.

It leaves 200 jobs at risk.

The Grantham Book Services site in Trent Road. Photo: Google Maps (62376645)

The proposal was announced on January 25 after a strategic review found the centre was not "commercially viable".

Tom Weldon, CEO of Penguin Random House, said: "We have provided distribution services to independent and smaller publishers through our warehouse at Grantham for over 30 years, including since 2008 from our current site on Trent Road.

"While we are very proud of our work for our publishing clients, after undertaking a recent strategic review, our findings have shown that unfortunately it is not commercially viable for Penguin Random House to continue running this aspect of our operations.

"As a result, we are proposing to close this business and shut our Grantham site in 2025.

"This proposal is subject to consultation with our employees, as unfortunately it means that a number of people are at risk of redundancy.

"We will not be making a final decision on the proposal until the completion of the consultation, and our priority over the coming months is to make sure everyone affected is supported through that process."

Penguin Random House said it undertakes strategic reviews of all of its operations to make sure the business continues to adapt and respond to supply chain changes.

The company is unable to give a definitive timeline on the consultation period.

Prior to being located in Trent Road, Grantham Book Services was on the Alma Park industrial estate.