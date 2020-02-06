Robert Brownlow has written a fascinating early history of one of Grantham’s best know auctioneers, who for several decade were the owners of the Grantham Journal.

The book, titled ‘Escritt and Barrell, Auctioneers and Estate Agents, A History’, documents the history of the auctioneer and estate agent firm.

The book covers the partnership of Henry Escritt and C.F. Barrell and the growth of Grantham in the period between 1861 and 1920. Escritt was the owner and proprietor of the Grantham Journal for several decades, following his move to the area in 1861.