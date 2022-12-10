The author of a new erotic fiction book will be at a signing event in the town centre.

Sarah Conway, the author of 'Hooked', will be at Grantham Museum next week to sign copies of her latest book.

The event takes place on December 16 from 10am until 4pm and on December 17 from 10am until 3pm.

Grantham Museum (56325417)

'Hooked' was released back in September and is listed in the Erotic Urban Fiction and Erotic Humorous Fiction categories on Amazon.

The main character, Tilly, is about to embark on a respectable law career.

However, a description says that "Tilly stumbles upon a different life, one with many advantages but also risks and challenges".