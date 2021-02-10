A community book store in Grantham has donated books about Captain Sir Tom Moore to schools across Grantham.

Nean Asher, of Community Books, Welby Street, wanted to ensure that pupils were given the opportunity to learn all about Captain Tom’s achievements and legacy.

The mum-of-two said: “We were all touched by Captain Tom’s story. His determination to raise £1,000 at nearly 100 years old was incredible and the millions he raised was amazing.

Nean Asher with daughter Jessica. (44293030)

“After hearing about his sad passing, I went online to see if there was a book about him for children to read. I had already brought his autobiography for my volunteers and I wanted something for my own two children.

“When I found what I was looking for, it just felt right to make sure all children know who Captain Sir Tom Moore is.”

Nean ordered the book and posted them over the weekend to 19 schools, including Belton Lane, Belmont, Harrowby Infants, Little Gonerby, National, Sandon, St Marys, Dudley House, St Annes, Cliffedale, Huntingtower Academy, Isaac Newton,, Barrowby, Poplar Farm, Ambergate, Gonerby Hill Foot, St Sebastian’s and Springwell Academy.

Captain Sir Tom Moore became a household name after raising almost £33 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden at the height of lockdown. He died last Tuesday, aged 100, after contracting Covid-19.