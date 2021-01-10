A community book store in Grantham donated hundreds of pounds to local good causes despite the Covid-19 pandemic having a huge impact on fund-raising efforts.

Nean Asher, who runs Community Books in Welby Street, Grantham, managed to raise hundreds of pounds in 2020 by creating different ways to fund-raise including games, auctions and making gifts.

Charities including Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Marie Curie, Sands, Beehive community volunteers and Grantham Passage all received donations ranging from money to food and gifts. Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (ROCK) also received £50 worth of cat food to help them through the pandemic.

Nean Asher. (11407943)

Nean said: “Despite a really difficult year, being closed a lot, having to home-school and having to isolate before Christmas, I have worked really hard to keep the business running online and a friend has delivered for me.I made pocket hugs, baubles, book gifts and hampers to raise extra funds with book sales being down all year. I also created lucky number games and auctions through our facebook page to generate extra income. I didn’t think there would be any profits this year so I am really pleased with the donations and really hope it helps all the organisations at this difficult time.”