Bookings and weddings at Grantham Hotel cancelled as people fleeing Afghanistan arrive to take up rooms

A large Grantham hotel has started taking in people fleeing from Afghanistan.

The Urban Hotel has agreed to take in people who are fleeing from the Taliban who overran the country last month. The hotel says all its rooms will be taken up.

People who have booked rooms and weddings at the hotel have had to cancel. The hotel says the hotel will be given over to Afghans for at least six months.

Urban Hotel. Photo: Google (50987233)

A spokesman for the Urban said those people arriving at the hotel this week are Afghans who have worked with the British forces in the Asian country as cooks, drivers and IT workers as well as in other jobs. Families are among those who are being given accommodation.

The spokesman said they had tried to find alternative venues for couples due to get married, although it had not been possible to find somewhere for all of them as there were few venues in Grantham large enough.

The spokesman added: "Some people have been understanding, some people have been obviously upset."

The hotel was approached directly by the Home Office, said the spokesman, who added that it was a "hard decision" to take to offer its help.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said it could not comment on the circumstances surrounding individual hotels but venues were chosen where there were facilities such as shops and schools.

The Urban Hotel is a four-star hotel with a pool and spa. It has 89 en suite bedrooms.