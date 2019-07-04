Bookmaker William Hill announces 700 branch closures

William Hill has not given any assurances over the future of its Grantham branch after announcing plans to close 700 shops.

The high street bookmaker, which has a shop in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, announced the plans this morning (July 4) which has placed 4,500 jobs at risk.

A spokesman from William Hill, said: "We are not confirming any of the locations. Our primary concern is our colleagues.We're not discussing the shops or locations."