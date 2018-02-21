Books to binoculars for Grantham school’s birdwatch

Pupils swapped books for books for binoculars to take part in the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Big Schools Birdwatch – which takes place during the first half of the spring term - is a chance for children to learn about the nature that lives in their local community.

Armed with their identification guides, pupils in key stage two at Dudley House School spent an hour watching and counting the birds around their school.

Class four teacher, Suzin Harding said: “It is a good way for the children to learn about wildlife and discover which birds are endangered. It is also good to practice collecting data.”

The pupils observed a variety of common garden birds including blackbirds, blue tits, collared doves, great tits, green finches, a magpie, a robin and starlings.

Suzin added: “We didn’t actually see as many as usual but we think it is because we had a visit from a sparrowhawk a few days before the birdwatch.”

All the information will be sent to the RSPB who will compile a report to share with the school and other schools that have taken part.