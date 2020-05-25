A children’s tutor with a brilliant eye for animation has launched a new retro comic.

‘The 77’ is the work of Ben Cullis from Castle Bytham and a team of artists, writers and comic editors who have worked on everything from Roy of the Rovers, Eagle and The Beano, through to 2000AD and Judge Dredd.

“The name The 77 comes from the fact that many older comic fans see 1977 as a pinnacle year for British comics, when many mainstream publishers were producing outstanding graphic arts products,” said Ben, who works as an 11-plus exam tutor and teacher.