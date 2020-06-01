Boost for Grantham Hospital workers as scrubs group given £500 donation

Health workers at Grantham Hospital are receiving extra protective scrubs thanks to the efforts of a network of volunteers who have received a £500 boost from the district council.

The cash, from Councillor Penny Milnes’ ward member grant fund, will help pay for materials for the project.

During lockdown, council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke decided to double the grant scheme’s funding, giving each district councillor a total of £1,000 to spend on local community projects.