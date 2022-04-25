Boost skills and confidence with the Prince's Trust

The Prince’s Trust Team Programme will be coming to Grantham soon.

Aimed at anyone aged between 16 and 25 who is unemployed the programme has been created to help meet new people, gain new skills and benefit from fun and useful training to springboard people into either employment or further education.

Over 12 weeks the programme gives young people the chance to work on their own personal development, boost confidence, learn new skills and have plenty of fun in the process.

Previous programme participants receiving their certificates (56180056)

The Prince’s trust organisers run these programmes across the country with huge success and they are always popular so anyone interested is advised to sign up soon to reserve their place.

The programme is completely free, and does not affect Jobseeker’s allowance rather it’s a way to heighten skills or try something new, discover hidden talents, and just meet new people in the process. From team building to fundraising and community projects through to a an action packed residential trip, work experience and CV writing there’s something for everyone, with a nationally-recognised qualification at the end of the programme.

Fire training (56180061)

The Grantham team programme will also have the involvement of Back 2 Bear outdoor activity giving the participants chance to enjoy some outdoor fun and team building games. Local colleges or fire/police service have also been involved in previous programmes to bring a new dimension to training and skillsets.

Back 2 Bear, Louth (56180122)

Sally Ghiot, Prince’s Trust team programme leader, said: "The programme offers a fantastic opportunity to develop yourself independently but also be involved in some incredible team building.

"Previous attendees have grown in confidence and found skills they never knew they had, and it really can help to shape a path of career or going to college to study something that you realised during the programme you would quite like to do. Plus, you can benefit from a qualification at the end of the 12 weeks.

“It’s fun, free to join, structured, informative and will help young people to flourish. You can sign up yourself or you can sign up an under 18 on their behalf. But do sign up.”

To find our more or register go to https://www.princes-trust.org.uk/help-for-young-people/get-job/boost-your-confidence/your-team-journey