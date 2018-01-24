Boothby Pagnell nursery invite parents to celebrate breakfast

Parents joined their children for breakfast at a village nursery this week.

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre (EYC) in Ponton Road, Boothby Pagnell, invited parents to tuck into bacon and eggs to mark Farmhouse Breakfast Week all this week.

It is the fourth year that the nursery have taken part in the national campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of eating breakfast as part of a healthy balanced diet.

Manager Kate Robinson said: “Breakfast is a really important meal for all of our children. It sets them up to be active and engaged for the rest of the day. Not only does eating breakfast help give our bodies energy, it also feeds our brains, enabling us to focus and improve the children’s readiness to learn.

“We invited parents to join their children for breakfast, providing a fantastic opportunity for parent partnerships and developing a family atmosphere. It has grown in popularity each year we have held it.”

Nearly 70 parents across all age group rooms got to choose from a set menu, differing each day including toasted rustic rye bread topped with avocado, crispy bacon, poached egg and virgin mary sauce to posh baked beans and Lincolnshire sausage on thick toast.

Kate added: “It provided another way of how we teach children about the importance of food and healthy eating, supporting our ethos of being based on a working farm.

“Children participate in a range of food related activities at Great Wood Farm from helping to grow vegetables to seeing the farming calendar, grinding wheat to make flour and cooking/baking projects in the nursery or over a fire at the Forest School.”

n For more information or for breakfast recipe ideas, visit: www.shakeupyourwakeup.com/breakfast-week