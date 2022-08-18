Boots Hearingcare has reopened in Grantham after undergoing a refurbishment.

The facility, at the Boots Opticians store on the High Street, now offers a more space and customers will have access to a more comprehensive hearing healthcare service.

Among the improvements, the new room boasts a fully integrated walk-in booth which enables accurate hearing assessments to be conducted.

Rachel Thomas, hearing aid audiologist at Boots Hearingcare in Grantham. Credit: Hallam (58730098)

Rachel Thomas, hearing aid audiologist at Boots Hearingcare, said: "I have always been proud to be the hearing aid audiologist for Boots Hearingcare in Grantham but the new room allows me to provide the best clinical care possible.

"By being part of the new Boots store, we play our role in offering complete care to the local area, all whilst championing the importance of caring for your hearing in the same way you do your eyes.

“Our long-term goal is to break down the barriers people encounter on the topic of hearing care and to communicate the positivity that hearing care solutions can bring to the wider population and those people that need help."

In March 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the importance of hearing care globally, stating that it should now be considered a public health priority.

Rachel added: "WHO’s report in 2021 highlighted the importance of hearing care on a global scale.

"The latest information shows us that one in six of the UK adult population is affected, while it is thought that, specifically within the UK, approximately 600,000 people missed out on vital hearing care because of the Covid-19 pandemic."