Home   News   Article

Boots to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 opticians

By Paul Derrick
-
paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:47, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:15, 09 July 2020

Health and beauty retailer Boots is to cut more than 4,000 jobs as it deals with the impact of coronavirus.

Parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance said the move will affect seven per cent of the workforce.

It plans to close 48 Boots Opticians stores and has outlined a 20 per cent staff reduction in its UK support office in Nottingham.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Paul Derrick

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE