Boots to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 opticians
Published: 14:47, 09 July 2020
| Updated: 15:15, 09 July 2020
Health and beauty retailer Boots is to cut more than 4,000 jobs as it deals with the impact of coronavirus.
Parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance said the move will affect seven per cent of the workforce.
It plans to close 48 Boots Opticians stores and has outlined a 20 per cent staff reduction in its UK support office in Nottingham.
Paul Derrick
