A mum created a giant bunny rabbit out of a hay bale to make her neighbours smile over the Easter weekend.

Charllotte Lucas, of Colsterworth, set to work making the rabbit after being inspired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Charllotte, who works as private companion to the elderly, said: “Boris is one of my favourite names and love him or hate him, the Prime Minister has had a hell of a job. I wanted to create something in the village to make everyone smile.

Boris bunny (45876233)

“The hay bale arrived Thursday night and I worked my magic and Boris the bunny was created.”

Charllotte, who is 31 weeks’ pregnant with her third child, invited residents in the village to pose for pictures with Boris outside their home, on Bourne Road.

She added: “Everyone has had a rough time one way or another, and I just wanted to cheer people up. I’m known in the village for always having a smile on my face so Boris the Easter bunny was created.

“We have had lots of lovely comments and photos from locals as they were all invited to come and take a selfie.

“I also got an Easter egg from The Reverand Neil Griffiths, rector of the Colsterworth Group of Churches, which was a lovely surprise. He also posed for a picture with Boris.”Charllotte has plans for more creations, adding: “ I shall definitely be planning something for the summer and then Halloween again - we had Boris the spider last year - and I hope to go all out for Christmas this year.”