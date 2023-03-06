A borough's council tax level will again be the lowest in the county and those in bands A to D will see no increase in the next year.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s council tax level will again be the lowest in Nottinghamshire and residents in bands A to D will see no increase in council tax for the 12 months from April, following a full council vote.

Councillors met to discuss the proposals at its meeting yesterday (March 2) where a majority of councillors voted in favour of the plans which will see the council element of the charges remain in the lowest 25% in the country.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s council tax level will again be the lowest in Nottinghamshire. (62802095)

In a move to further reflect the cost-of-living crisis, proposals were also passed to discount council tax bills for those in bands A to D which includes over 60% of properties in the borough.

The discount will now be applied from next month when new bills are issued for the new council tax year.

It means most residents will not pay the proposed below inflation increase of £3.02 or 2% on a band D property for the Rushcliffe part of the bill.

The discount will be introduced in addition to central government’s Council Tax Support Fund providing up to £25 reduction on council tax bills for those in receipt of local council tax support.

Council leader Simon Robinson said: “Passing this budget with these proposals was so important with the current cost of living issues impacting so many residents.

“Rushcliffe again has the lowest council tax charge in Nottinghamshire, within the lowest 25% in the country and there is no increase for borough council charges for the majority of residents in the borough who reside in council tax bands A to D.

“We have completed this whilst ensuring again this year the council’s services and resources are sufficient to meet both current and future needs in the face of such a challenging financial climate.

“Only this week we have highlighted how we balance the books and deliver excellent value services with the opening of our new Bingham Arena Leisure Centre, Jubilee Community Hall and Enterprise Centre.

“Soon, Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium will also open and is testament to members and officers dedicated work on these major projects. Council investment in services continues despite the challenges we face year on year.”