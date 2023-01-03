Hundreds of people have had their say on plans for a new multi-billion pound reservoir - with Anglian Water promising to listen when they shape the plans.

The utility firm has revealed plans for a major new facility in south Lincolnshire - close to Donington and Billingborough.

The site - near Scredington - was first revealed by this paper before Anglian Water kick-started an initial consultation period but prompted a backlash from residents and businesses who fear they may lose their livelihoods.

Land near Scredington which would be underwater Photo: LDRS (60384359)

This consultation was the first of three phases - asking for views on the location and what features they might like to see from a reservoir, with the potential for a leisure attraction in the style of Rutland Water (albeit smaller) or Grafham Water.

With the consultation now closed, the project team said it had hundreds of responses and that they will be shaping more detail around the design of the reservoir as all the feedback is considered.

While the full details of the feedback is yet to be released - it's understood to have raised matters such as the potential effects on place and communities, roads and transport, agriculture and the local economy, as well as the natural environment.

It's understood that there were also positive replies relating to the 'opportunities' the reservoir could bring for recreation and wildlife. The project team will publish a summary of the feedback, which will be available in spring 2023.

The team has also promised a more developed design to give a 'clearer picture' of what is offered.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir (59899975)

Dr Geoff Darch, Water Resources Strategy Manager for Anglian Water, said: “We’ve received really valuable feedback from local people and stakeholders and want to thank everyone for taking part in the consultation.

“Although it’s too early to know exactly how we’ll respond to all the feedback, your comments are a key part of developing the reservoir. They help us to keep impacts as low as possible, while maximising benefits for people and nature.

“We know it’s very important for us to consider the effects of our plans on those impacted by our proposal including homeowners, landowners and nearby communities. We’ll be continuing to engage closely with everyone as our proposal develops.

“It was great to hear such enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities the reservoir could bring such as footpaths, cyclepaths, and water sport activities.

“We’re in the process of developing a design for the reservoir. Many people have told us they’re keen to get a better understanding of what the reservoir could look like, and the feedback we’ve received will help us to achieve this.

“As part of this design work, we’ll also be refining potential locations for the equipment we need, such as water treatment works and pumping stations, and building on our early thinking on opportunities for recreation and wildlife.

“We’ll also be developing our plans for getting water to the reservoir, and then from the reservoir to homes and businesses across Lincolnshire and our wider region.

“People will get another opportunity to have their say on the proposal in the next consultation in 2024, when we’ll be sharing all this work.”

Anglian Water says the reservoir could supply enough water for half a million homes. The project is part of plans to ensure there is sufficient water supply in response to a changing climate and population growth. The firm argues it would also see less water taken from sensitive sources, helping to protect and restore the environment.

To keep up to date with the project you can visit the website www.lincsreservoir.co.uk. You can also contact info@lincssreservoir.co.uk, freephone 0800 915 4291 or write to the freepost address: Freepost Lincolnshire Reservoir.