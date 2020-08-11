The emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, has received a national funding boost.

The £2 million investment was announced by the Department of Health and Social Care as part of a capital funding increase for hospitals across the country.

The news has been announced just days before the fourth anniversary of the closure of Grantham A&E overnight. Campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital has arranged a gathering at the hospital to mark the anniversary of the closure which happened in August, 2016.

Boston Pilgrim Hospital (40284259)

This £2 million allocated for Pilgrim hospital will increase the size of the department. It will include a new waiting room providing more space to allow for social distancing and additional clinical space which will mean that the emergency department will be able accept patients from ambulance crews with improved speed and safety. All of the work will be completed ahead of this winter.

It comes in addition to the £21.3million already promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a larger scale improvement for Pilgrim A&E when he visited last year.

Last week the ULHT Trust Board agreed to progress with plans for the department and will now look to seek outline planning permission and will discuss the plans in greater detail with NHS England and NHS Improvement before getting the necessary approvals so that funding can be released and work started. Works for the longer term transformation are due to begin in late spring next year and be completed by early 2024.

Chief operating officer Simon Evans said: “We are continuously working to improve our busy emergency departments and these investments will allow us to make changes we’ve not previously been able to, in turn relieving pressure across our hospital site.

“This initial £2million development will help us to see and treat patients more quickly this winter and ensure that everyone is getting the right level of care that they require. Work will then begin on the larger project to develop the emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, so that it is not only fit for today, but also for the future.”

Read more GranthamHealth