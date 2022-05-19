A church group will be hosting a special flower festival in tribute to the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Organised by the Friends of St. Mary's Church group at Bottesford, the festival will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Starting on June 1, from 6.00pm, the festival will open with a preview evening and a tasty two-course Ploughman’s supper, including a very special platinum jubilee trifle.

Queen's Jubilee flower festival (56748270)

The festival opening times are: Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3, from 10.00am until 6.00pm and Saturday June 4 from 10.00am until 4.00pm, with a special service at the Church on Sunday June 5 at 10.30am, followed by the festival from 12 noon until 4.30pm.

Tickets will need to be booked in advance and are available from Frances Stapleton on 01949 843427 of from the Church office on 01949 842859. £10 per person with proceeds going towards the Church Choir repairs.