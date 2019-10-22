Bottesford 'Friendly Garden' wins first place at national rail awards

A community garden in Bottesford has won first place at a national community rail awards ceremony.

‘The Friendly Garden’, which was opened in June, was the winner in the ‘Most Enhanced Station Buildings and Surroundings’ at the ACoRP awards, which recognises the important and often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships, station adopters and community groups.

Before the garden was unveiled to the public in June, the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership and the Bee Friendly Trust worked with local residents, East Midlands Trains and Network Rail to transform the derelict piece of land next to Bottesford train station into a community garden.

It was transformed into an eco-friendly safe haven for wildlife, complete with a composter, bug hotel, pond with hedgehog ramp, education space for local groups and a perfect habitat for honeybees to thrive. The Vale of Belvoir Lions group also donated a bench made from recycled material.

The station has been adopted by four volunteers, who will continue the work that has been started by developing the garden to its full potential over the coming years. Kaye Robinson, community rail partnership officer, said “It’s great that so many of our projects have been recognised at this year’s awards. We’ve worked with some wonderful organisations, who have helped make a real difference to the Poacher Line, and their success deserves to be celebrated.”

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/poacherline .