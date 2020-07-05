Bottesford pupils get taste for music with ice cream challenge
Published: 09:00, 05 July 2020
An ice cream man has inspired children at Bottesford Primary School to take up a different kind of challenge.
The school has been inventive over the last term, trying to find ways to encourage pupils learning both at home and in school to feel motivated.
With this in mind, music co-ordinator Liz Mills decided to launch a series of music challenges, and the first of these was inspired by Peter’s Ice Creams.
