Plans have been announced to upgrade residents' internet in Bottesford.

Full Fibre's Fibre Heroes will visit the village and upgrade residents' internet from the current outdated copper to their full fibre network.

This will upgrade the digital infrastructure and allow the town to access ultra fast internet.

The Fibre Heroes van (55672731)

Full Fibre is a wholesale network provider, and so allows both local and national partners to provide internet to Bottesford and provide a range of choice to the residents.

An increase in the reliance on ultra-high quality internet became apparent during the pandemic and existing copper networks struggled to keep up with demand.

Fibre Heroes' full fibre network offers speeds 20 times faster than the national average.

CEO of Fibre Heroes, Oliver Helm, commented: "Coming to Bottesford really is a privilege for us at Fibre Heroes. We understand the stress that comes with internet issues.

"We are here to help banish that stress and replace it with enjoyment.

"The internet is a magnificent resource that has shaped the way we live our lives. Everyone has the right to the best internet connection possible and we can’t wait to serve that right to the residents of Bottesford."