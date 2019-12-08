Bottesford's Friendly Bench founder reveals plans to launch bench in more locations

When Lyndsey Young launched The Friendly Bench in Bottesford last year to help tackle loneliness and social isolation, it quickly became an integral part of community life.

Designed to reconnect people to their communities, the mini-community garden comes with integrated seating and sensory planting enabling people to meet, chat, connect, build friendships and create a sense of belonging.

With support from the National Lottery, The Friendly Bench will now be launched in a further 20 locations in the new year.