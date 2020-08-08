Bowling alleys, casinos and skating rinks were dealt a blow last week as the latest Government announcement delayed their reopening.

The owner of Grantham Bowl said she had implemented the necessary measures to reopen safely on Saturday.

However, the Friday press conference from Boris Johnson reversed such plans, giving relevant businesses just 24 hours notice.

The Prime Minister said: “On Saturday, August 1, you’ll remember, we had hoped to reopen in England a number of higher risk settings that had remained closed. Today, I am afraid we are postponing these changes for at least a fortnight.

“That means that, until 15 August at the earliest, casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and remaining close contact services must remain closed.”

Karen Slator, owner of Grantham Bowl, said: “It was just a bit disappointing. The staff were all ready to go. In fact, they were in a staff meeting getting information on social distancing when the press conference came on the news.

“They were really disappointed. Strangely enough they’re very keen to come back.

“I think they’re getting a bit stir crazy.

“We only had 24 hours notice, which is a bit annoying and we had to disappoint customers. We’re going to carry on as best we can.”

Grantham Bowl has started running car boot sales to create another source of income and give their staff a job to do.

The first one took place on Tuesday. The car boot sales will take place every Tuesday and Thursday, costing £7 per car or small van for sellers, or £12 for large vans. For buyers, it is 30p to enter.

Karen continued: “We can only wait now for more information on the 15th. You just don’t know. It could be instant. We’re still in the dark.

“We’ve got a one-way system in place, alternative lanes are closed and the PPE and screens are ready.

“Fingers crossed for third time lucky. We were hoping to reopen on July 4 then on August 1, so we are hoping for another date that will stick this time.”

Before it was announced that bowling alleys would not be allowed to reopen, Grantham Bowl had bookings right through until the end of August

Karen added: “All the regulars are keen to come back. It’s frustrating for customers as well.

“The staff have been fabulous and the customers have been really good about it.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that something happens in the near future.”

