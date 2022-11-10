A box engraved with the words 'Grantham church', which is believed to have links to St Wulfram's from the 1860s, was discovered by a woman in Canada.

Colleen Higgins, who lives in Ontario, found the box on Saturday, November 5, amongst her mother's possessions that her sister had in her house.

An inscription on the box says: "Old oak out of Grantham Church being part of a rafter, March 8, 1869."

The box discovered by Colleen Higgins. (60543693)

Colleen, who has no links to Grantham herself, said: "When I found the box I thought it looked very old and handmade as the wood did not look produced. It intrigued me.

"I brought the box home and Googled Grantham Church and the year 1869.

"Along with this box, I found a pin from the Queen's coronation and a photo calender of the Queen from 1953."

Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society, believes the oak piece is from St Wulfram's.

She said: " In 1863 George Gilbert Scott was commissioned to restore the church, which continued until 1867.

"The roof was renewed, the spire was repaired, the stonework preserved and the entire interior was refitted. The organ was also rebuilt."

Colleen has a daughter who currently lives in London. When she next visits her daughter, she plans to stop in Lincolnshire with the box.

She concluded: "I would love to share it with anyone who is interested if it in fact belongs to Grantham's church history."