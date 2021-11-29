Boxes of household items left for charity outside a Grantham church have been ripped open and left scattered in front of the building.

The ripped boxes outside St John's Church on Station Road East were noticed by a passer-by as he was taking his son to the railway station.

Jim Taylor took a video of the mess this morning (Monday).

The Journal was contacted later by a Grantham man who said the items had been donated to the church on Friday for charity in boxes which were then ripped open over the weekend.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I feel it is terrible. The boxes were there intact on Friday. Someone has obviously gone through them over the weekend and torn them open.

"The boxes were placed there for a homeless charity. They were mainly kitchen items from a house clearance for the charity."

The household waste fly-tipped outside St John's Church in Grantham. (53389542)

Vicar David Shenton said that the boxes have now been collected following a 'multi-agency response'.