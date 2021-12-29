A duck race was held on Boxing Day, raising £2,500 for good causes.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club once again hosted a Boxing Day duck race in Bottesford at Grantham Road bridge.

The event raised £2,550.05, with £1,500 already having been donated to Grantham Foodbank before Christmas.

The duck race took place on Boxing Day, organised by the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club. (53994010)

This year was the quickest race yet, with the plastic ducks swimming at "a super speed".

As well as the duck race, the Vale of Belvoir Lions fundraised with its annual Santa sleigh tour around the local area and fireworks display in November.

The three events have raised just short of £20,000 in total to be distributed to charities.

Dove Cottage, a hospice, and Rainbows Trust, a children's charity, are just a couple of good causes that will benefit from the sleigh money.

In a statement, the Lions said: "The Vale of Belvoir lions want to thank the community for coming together to raise such a large sum.

"More information on where the money will be going after we have had a well earned break."