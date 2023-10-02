Care home residents were shown how boxers train at the weekend.

Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, welcomed Touch Gloves Boxing Gym on Saturday (September 30).

Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at the home, said: “We thought right outside the boxing ring and had Touch Gloves Boxing Gym come and show the residents how the boxers train.

The residents got involved with the boxing.

“The residents of Richard House stated that the physical capability of the boxers was outstanding.”

Shannon McAndrew, a young disabled boxer, was invited to the event and to train.

Shannon getting involved with the training.

Some of the boxers showcasing their skills.

The boxers impressed the residents.

The residents were impressed with the boxers abilities

Anita added: “We can't wait to see them back in the spring when we hope to hold an outdoor event.”