Touch Gloves Boxing Gym shows Richard House Care Home residents in Grantham how boxers train
Published: 16:00, 02 October 2023
Care home residents were shown how boxers train at the weekend.
Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, welcomed Touch Gloves Boxing Gym on Saturday (September 30).
Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at the home, said: “We thought right outside the boxing ring and had Touch Gloves Boxing Gym come and show the residents how the boxers train.
“The residents of Richard House stated that the physical capability of the boxers was outstanding.”
Shannon McAndrew, a young disabled boxer, was invited to the event and to train.
Anita added: “We can't wait to see them back in the spring when we hope to hold an outdoor event.”