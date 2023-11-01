Grantham boy, 7, official mascot for Nottingham Panthers ice hockey game
Published: 06:00, 01 November 2023
A seven-year-old boy has been the official mascot for his favourite ice hockey team.
Franky Mann, from Grantham, was mascot for the Nottingham Panthers last Saturday (October 21) during a home game.
Lauren Mann, Franky’s mum, said: “Franky led the players out into the ice, demonstrated his skating skills during the warm up and performed the ceremonial puck drop.”
Also in attendance at the match was Leigh Wood, a professional boxer who lives in Nottingham.
He stood with Franky to perform the national anthem.
Franky plays for Nottingham Lions under 10s team and trains three times a week.