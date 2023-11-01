Home   News   Article

Grantham boy, 7, official mascot for Nottingham Panthers ice hockey game

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 01 November 2023

A seven-year-old boy has been the official mascot for his favourite ice hockey team.

Franky Mann, from Grantham, was mascot for the Nottingham Panthers last Saturday (October 21) during a home game.

Lauren Mann, Franky’s mum, said: “Franky led the players out into the ice, demonstrated his skating skills during the warm up and performed the ceremonial puck drop.”

Left to right: Robert Dowd, Sheffield Steeler player, boxer Leigh wood, Franky Mann and Jordan Kelsall, Nottingham Panther player. Photo provided by Panther Images
Left to right: Robert Dowd, Sheffield Steeler player, boxer Leigh wood, Franky Mann and Jordan Kelsall, Nottingham Panther player. Photo provided by Panther Images

Also in attendance at the match was Leigh Wood, a professional boxer who lives in Nottingham.

He stood with Franky to perform the national anthem.

Franky plays for Nottingham Lions under 10s team and trains three times a week.

