Boy injured in collision between bike and car in Grantham

A teenage boy was taken to hospital yesterday after his pushbike was involved in a collision with a car.

The 14-year-old boy collided with a Ford Fiesta shortly after 4.30pm on Trent Road, Grantham, near the football club.

Both police and ambulance services were called to the scene.

Accident news (28095403)

A police spokesperson said: "A 14-year-old boy who was on a bike was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening."

Read more AccidentsGrantham