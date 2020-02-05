Boy injured in collision between bike and car in Grantham
Published: 09:41, 05 February 2020
| Updated: 09:51, 05 February 2020
A teenage boy was taken to hospital yesterday after his pushbike was involved in a collision with a car.
The 14-year-old boy collided with a Ford Fiesta shortly after 4.30pm on Trent Road, Grantham, near the football club.
Both police and ambulance services were called to the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "A 14-year-old boy who was on a bike was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening."
