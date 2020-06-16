Home   News   Article

Jobs set to be axed at Brakes food company which has depot in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:03, 16 June 2020
 | Updated: 13:12, 16 June 2020

A long-running food distributor is set to axe dozens of jobs amid a downturn in trade caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Brakes, which has a distribution depot in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the industry.

In a statement, the leading food wholesaler, which has been running for more than 60 years, says staff have been made aware of the proposed job cuts.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE