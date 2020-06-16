A long-running food distributor is set to axe dozens of jobs amid a downturn in trade caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Brakes, which has a distribution depot in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the industry.

In a statement, the leading food wholesaler, which has been running for more than 60 years, says staff have been made aware of the proposed job cuts.