Jobs set to be axed at Brakes food company which has depot in Grantham
Published: 13:03, 16 June 2020
| Updated: 13:12, 16 June 2020
A long-running food distributor is set to axe dozens of jobs amid a downturn in trade caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Brakes, which has a distribution depot in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the industry.
In a statement, the leading food wholesaler, which has been running for more than 60 years, says staff have been made aware of the proposed job cuts.
