A new art studio is set to open in Grantham's historic quarter later this month.

Vine Street Studios will open on Wednesday, September 28, and an official launch for the studios will take place on Thursday, October 6.

The studios is founded by Rose Raw-Rees, who acquired 8 Vine Street this summer to expand her rapidly growing upholstery business.

Rose working in the studio. (59267504)

Vine Street Makers, the retail area of the studios, will be run and managed by Kathleen Lloyd.

Kathleen, said: "Alongside Rose's beautiful studio space, she has created this retail and workshop area for other designers and makers to showcase, sell and share their unique skills.

"Vine Street Studios will be a unique, collaborative venue for makers to exhibit and sell their designs."

The studios in Vine Street Studios. (59267383)

The studios in Vine Street Studios. (59267460)

Kathleen is an expert in design herself, and she has many years of experience in curating beautiful, bespoke spaces where both established and emerging designers can display their work.

The studio offers opportunities for designers to run creative workshops and exhibit their original designs at the studios.

Designers and makers can contact Kathleen Lloyd at vinestreemakers@gmail.com, if they are interested in becoming a Vine Street Maker.

The studios in Vine Street Studios. (59267400)

The retail opening hours will be Wednesday to Saturday, from 9.30am until 4pm.

The building was formerly occupied by Head Office hair salon.