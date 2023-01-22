The world famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band will perform a special concert in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

More used to performing at the Albert Hall or at the 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, the stars of the movie “Brassed Off” are performing a special concert at the Melton Theatre on April 16.

The concert is being presented by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray & Belvoir.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band (61977705)

Tickets are on sale at £25. The theatre has a capacity of 350. Booking can be done online here.

Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band have been National and British Open Champions on numerous occasions. These include 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain.