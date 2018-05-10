Brave Grantham nursery children greet minibeasts

Fearless children at a Grantham nursery came face to face with a variety of minibeasts and reptiles last week, including snakes and geckos.

Staff at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery, Welham Street, invited award-winning animal experience company, Bugs n Bones to visit the nursery last Monday, to provide an exciting, interactive, educational service for the children, to fit in with their minibeasts theme this term.

Brave Bonnie strokes one of the bearded dragons.

Nursery manager Vanessa Neale said: “We had been exploring minibeasts and bugs, so this visit was a great way for the children to get a first-hand experience, as well as being able to have a hands-on experience with a variety of animals.”

The brave children, aged one to four, got the opportunity to learn about and hold all manner of creatures including snakes, geckos, bearded dragons, minibeasts and a guinea pig.

Preschool leader, Laura Knight, who helped organise the visit, added: “Bugs and Bones told us all about each creature before the children were invited to either hold or touch each of them, if they wished to. We wanted to give everyone the chance to get involved so we invited children, who were not normally at nursery on a Monday, to attend the session aswell. Everyone really enjoyed it.”

For more information, visit: www.bugsnbones.co.uk

Harlie is intrigued by the hissing cockroach.