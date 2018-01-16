Brave Grantham pupils have roarrr-some time with 8ft T-Rex dinosaur

Brave classmates at Little Gonerby Infant School travelled back to prehistoric times with a visit from a life-sized animatronic T-Rex.

To mark the launch of their dinosaur project, children from all year groups across the school got the opportunity to meet the eight-foot T-Rex called Rex in the interactive, live-action adventure last Wednesday, to experience what life was like when dinosaurs walked the earth 67 million years ago.

Rex the T-Rex

After bravely gathering in the school hall, the children and staff nervously awaited Rex’s arrival with his safari ranger, but ended up having to shout out for him because his ranger had lost him.

Towering above his audience at eight-foot tall and 17ft long, Rex caused quite a stir. Not only does he look like the real deal but Rex is also able to roar, blink, move, run and sway his tail from side to side.

Despite his X, fortunately for the pupils, Rex turned out to be a very friendly dinosaur and patiently walked around the hall on his lead to meet everyone. Even the staff got the opportunity to get up close and personal with the tyrannosaurus.

One pupil said: “He was a very friendly T-Rex and was keen for us to stroke his nose and wave hello. He was also a bit cheeky and kept swishing his tail around so that he knocked his ranger’s hat off!”

Afterwards, Rex visited each of the year groups along with a newly-hatched baby dinosaur called Trixie the Triceratops to find out more about how dinosaurs lived all those years ago. Those children who were brave and daring enough were invited to have their photo taken with the dinosaurs.

The children will use their learning to create an exhibition and a dinosaur trail to share with the community later this term.

Headteacher Helen Hilton said: “The whole school is studying dinosaurs for the spring term, so it was a fantastic way to bring this project to life and has certainly got everyone enthused to find out more. The children have already produced some wonderful writing and models based on their observations of Rex, and we look forward to sharing the culmination of their work later this term.”

For more information, visit www.bigfootevents.co.uk