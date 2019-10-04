Brave Grantham teenager is guest of honour at her own ball

A teenage girl who missed her cadet prom after she was too ill to attend has finally got to wear her dream dress at her very own charity ball.

Chloe Russell, 14, has neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disorder that can affect multiple systems of the body, and has endured 15 neurosurgeries in 10 years.

The Walton Academy pupil has spent most of the past year at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre and only managed five weeks at school.

Chloe's fund-raising ball. (18189986)

Her condition has also meant that she has had to forgo music concerts, family holidays and days out.

But when she was too unwell to attend her cadet summer prom in June, Chloe’s parents, Pete and Paula, set about organising a very special fund-raising ball with their daughter as guest of honour.

In a “dream dress” that was gifted by Busy B’s Bridals, in Watergate, Grantham, Chloe was joined by 150 of her friends and family at the glitzy makeshift ball at Kelham Hall, near Newark, on Saturday.

Chloe Russell with her parents Pete and Paula. (18299993)

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal, a magician, band and a disco and helped to raise more than £6,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Pete said: “We thought that we had turned a corner after her last lot of surgery and began to plan a ‘normal life’.”

This included Chloe joining the 47F (Grantham) Squadron Air Cadets after being forced to delay starting for the past year.

Chloe's fund-raising ball. (18189984)

Pete added: “She was so excited that she would be able to attend their prom and chose her dream dress in Busy B’s Bridals.”

But all plans were put on hold after Chloe became unwell again and found herself back on the neurology ward at QMC for two weeks and missing out on her cadet prom.

But determined not to miss out entirely, Chloe asked if they could organise their own ball instead.

Pete added: “Chloe always likes to turn her misfortune into a positive and asked if I could arrange a ball in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity, for which she raised £1,750 for in March by shaving her hair off.

“Chloe has missed out on so much, including school, trips, days out, so we wanted to do something special for her.”

Chloe was joined at the ball by celebritiesNick ‘Peanut’ Baines from Chloe’s favourite band, the Kaiser Chiefs, Sarah-Jane Honeywell, a television presenter from CBeebies and soap actor Ayden Callaghan, who have each followed Chloe’s journey.

Pete added: “The event simply wouldn’t have been as successful if it was not for the kindness and generosity from the business community in the local area and beyond.

“We were simply blown away by the response which varied from a £1,000 cash donation from Watkin’s, Chloe’s dress donation and the hall being decorated without charge by Bennington Blooms to raffle donations from a plethora of businesses stretching from Grantham and beyond.”

Pete is now planning on repeating the event next year.

Information: email chloescharityball@gmail.com

Photo: Lisa Nix