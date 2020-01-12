Brave Grantham teenager shortlisted for national award after raising thousands for brain charity

A courageous teenager who has undergone 15 brain surgeries in 10 years will attend a national awards ceremony after raising more than £10,000 for charity.

Chloe Russell, 14, has neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disorder that can affect multiple systems of the body.

Despite her struggles, the schoolgirl, who lives with her parents in Gonerby Hill Foot, has managed to raise more than £10,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity by shaving all her hair off last year and hosting a charity ball in September.

Chloe Russell. (7948845)

She has now been nominated in the ‘Young Fund-raiser of the Year’ category at the annual community awards ceremony in London in May, hosted by the charity, to recognise those that have gone above and beyond to help accelerate a cure for brain tumours.

The Walton Academy pupil, who spent most of last year at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre and only managed five weeks at school, was shortlisted from a list of more than 300 people to attend the awards.

Proud dad Pete spoke of his immense pride.

Chloe Russell. (7085704)

He said: “Chloe has met a lot of brave young people who face their issues head on and always with a smile. They support each other during good and bad times, but sadly some don’t make it. This only makes Chloe more determined with her endeavours and this nomination is for all those young people suffering with neuro issues.”

Chloe is planning to host another charity ball in September and would like to hear from anyone who can get involved. Email: chloescharityball@gmail.com

Chloe Russell. (6529297)

