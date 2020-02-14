Home   News   Article

Brave little Eliza faces year of chemotherapy after diagnosed with brain cancer

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:22, 14 February 2020
 Updated: 12:33, 14 February 2020

A little girl is facing a year of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Eliza Sigley-Michell’s life, and that of her family, has been turned upside down since the 14-month-old was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour three weeks ago.

A ‘gofundme’ page has been set up to help the family cover some of the costs involved with having a child in hospital long term, and also to raise funds towards a new central heating system for the family’s house in Wilsford, near Grantham, to keep Eliza warm as she recovers.

