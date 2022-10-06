A brave runner from Grantham ran in the London Marathon barefoot to raise money for charity.

Steven Smith ran in the London marathon on Sunday, October 2, not only barefoot but also with a weighted vest on him and has so far raised £1180 for Cancer Research UK.

Steven said: "The atmosphere at the marathon was phenomenal. It was crowded and there was cheering from start to finish.

"The weighted vest didn’t course me any issues, I was to fixated on my feet.

"Thirteen miles in I thought I stood on a energy gel rapper but to my surprise it was my skin peeling so that’s where the mental battle started.

"Then my next incident happened which nearly broken me. My left foot had a massive blister which burst but then made a skin pocket that collected stones, like a bag of marbles!

"So sitting on the sidelines picking stones out of my feet is where I was ready to tap."

Steven decided to raise money for Cancer Research in memory of his mother who passed away from cancer.

He added: "It’s important because I’ve seen first hand what cancer can do to someone and I’ve seen what it can do to a family.

"My mother has past away over three years now and the family has never been the same since.

"I like to think our family set up to being like a house, my brothers and I and every other family members are the bricks, mum was the mortar keeping everything together and we lost that, been picking up the peace’s ever since."

In the past Steven has also climbed Ben Nevis barefoot, climbed a mountain with a 100lb barbell on his back, and also climbed a mountain ten times in under 24 hours, which was equivalent to the height of Mount Everest.