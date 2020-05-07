A six-year-old schoolboy who relies on a wheelchair has set himself the challenge of walking 100 metres around his garden for charity – after being inspired by Colonel Tom Moore.

Ollie Chappell, of Long Bennington, was diagnosed with a rare brain disease in 2017 and decided to start fund-raising for NHS charities and the Cavernoma Alliance UK charity, both of which are extremely close to his family’s hearts.

He had already completed 40 metres when the Grantham Journal caught up with him last week, but has since managed to walk another 30 metres with the help of his 12-year-old brother Connor, who is also his young carer, to bring his total so far to 70 metres.