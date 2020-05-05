A six-year-old schoolboy who relies on a wheelchair is aiming to walk 100 metres around his garden after being inspired by fund-raising war veteran Captain Tom Moore.

Oliver (Ollie) Chappell, who was diagnosed with an incredibly rare brain disease in 2017, is hoping to raise funds for two charities that are extremely close to his family’s hearts.

He has already completed 40 metres with the help of his 12-year-old brother Connor, who is also his young carer, and is well under way to smash his original £1,000 target.