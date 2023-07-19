Over 50 teddy bears bravely decided to parachute off the top of a church tower at the weekend.

The gallant bears jumped from the tower of St Vincent’s Church, in Caythorpe, with the help of a soldier from the 216 para signals squadron on hand to launch them.

After landing, the stretcher parties, provided by the Beavers and Cubs of the 1st Caythorpe and Duke’s Covet, gathered up the injured bears and took them to the first aid post.

The brave teddy bears parachuted off the top of St Vincent's Church, in Caythorpe. Photo: Adam Russell

A spokesperson for St Vincent’s Church said: “A great day was had by all, notwithstanding the strong winds, which would have deterred normal soldiers, and the rain held off until later.

“With a book stall, cake stall, tombola and raffle, a total of £424 was made for church funds.”

After the bears were cared for, they were returned to their owners and presented with a certificate of bravery.

The teddy bear's received a certificate for their bravery. Photo: Revd Stuart Hadley

They then retreated to the church for a well deserved cup of tea and piece of cake.

Some bears were more keen than others, including Longshaw - owned by Reverend Stuart Hadley - who made four jumps in total.

The church has held five teddy parachute drops over the last 15 years.

The spokesperson added: “It is particularly appropriate for Caythorpe, as the village has a strong historical connection to the paras, dating back to the Second World War, and many of their battles and engagements are commemorated in two stained glass windows in St Vincent’s church.”