An inspirational Grantham teenager who has a number of complex medical conditions is organising a charity ball which will also celebrate her 18th birthday.

Chloe Russell, 17, has neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow along the nerves, as well as a brain stem tumour.

This has caused her to be in and out of hospital since she was in Year 8, and she will have further surgery on her foot at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on Friday.

Chloe Russell attending a recent show in the West End. (63263408)

Back in 2019, after missing her cadet prom as she was unwell, Chloe's parents organised a charity ball, which was attended by 150 of Chloe's friends and family, raising over £6,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

It was such a hit that a follow-up event to the ball was organised, but this was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

This year, Chloe's second charity ball will take place on September 30 at Keham Hall in Newark, the venue for the 2019 event, in aid of the Childhood Tumour Trust.

Chloe Russell with her friend Nick Baines from the Kaiser Chiefs at the previous ball in 2019. (63263403)

The black-tie event runs between 6.30pm and midnight, and will celebrate Chloe's 18th birthday, which is on August 28.

There will be a two-course meal, raffle, live band and auction.

Tickets cost £60 for adults and £40 for children aged between 12 and 16. There are still places available, and a coach service will be available from Grantham and Long Bennington for £5 return.

Chloe said: "Childhood Tumour Trust (CTT) have supported me during some long and difficult hospital admissions

"Please help me give them something back. Come along. You’ll have a ball!"

Chloe's dad, Pete Russell, said: "Sadly, Chloe’s recovery has stalled a little and she is being admitted into QMC on Friday of this week for further surgery on her foot.

"This means she will remain in a cast and wheelchair non weight baring for at least another six weeks which has meant we’ve had to cancel our Cornwall beach holiday.

"Chloe continues to attend college (when fit enough to) but works hard at home when not able.

"We would love either some sponsorship or auction lots from companies

"If readers can’t attend, it would be amazing if they would at least share and publicise the event through their networks."

All the information about the event is posted here.

If you can help with sponsorship or auction lots, email: chloescharityball2023@gmail.com