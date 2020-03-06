Eight inspirational youngsters have refused to be brought down by what life has thrown at them.

In recognition of their strength and bravery, Lewis Charlesworth, Sophie Hall, Theo Wilson, Harriet Wilkins, Alice Rossington, Edward Bellamy, Phuoc Le Ngoc and Grace Moore will each be honoured next week.

They have been put forward by their school to receive an award in the Children of Courage Awards, organised for the ninth year by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.

Children of Courage 2020 (30871164)

President Tony Walker said: “We are looking forward to welcoming these eight extraordinary young people to our ninth annual awards ceremony so we can celebrate the courage they have all shown.”

The youngsters, their teachers and family will attend a special lunch alongside Rotarians and guests on Wednesday at the Urban Hotel, followed by the presentation.

Each year since 2012 the Rotary club has shone the spotlight on the town’s most remarkable young people, in celebration of how they have overcome adversity to build on their lust for life and achieve great things.

* See next week’s Journal for coverage of the Children of Courage Awards 2020.

Recipients of the Children of Courage Awards 2020 are:

Lewis Charlesworth, Bluecoat Meres Academy

Lewis Charlesworth (30604726)

Lewis worked with Belinda Hicks in Learning Support at Bluecoat Meres Academy from September 2019 to January 2020. This was because Lewis had had extensive surgery to his ankles and an eight-plate implant into his knees. Without this surgery, as Lewis got older, he would have potentially lost his mobility altogether. Lewis attended school in a wheelchair so could not access lessons on upper floors.

Lewis, who is currently a Year 10 student, became an inspiration to all in Learning Support. Despite his struggles he maintained a good sense of humour and a really good attitude towards his learning. Lewis became a really positive member of the group and often assisted other students who were needing some support.

Teaching assistant Belinda Hicks said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Lewis in Learning Support and his attitude and hard work has had a positive impact on other students.”

Harriet Wilkins, Grantham College

Harriet Wilkins (30604732)

Harriet, 21 is a caring and friendly student whose real passions are Lincoln City Football Club and her family.

Harriet was born with craniosynostosis, autism and scoliosis of the spine. An operation at three months old has left Harriet with a painful scalp which is worsened when washing and brushing her hair. These issues adversely affected her self-esteem and confidence growing up.

Harriet has now settled into life at Grantham College, is comfortable with staff and has made friends. She is completing a Level One qualification and GCSE English. Harriet’s work experience at the British Heart Foundation is going very well.

Erica Wright, learning support assistant, said: “Her increasing confidence and the way she supports and cares for others is fantastic. Harriet is deserving of this award as, despite the obstacles she has faced, she still has the ability to smile and see the positive in any situation.

“Well done Harriet, we are so proud of you!”

Alice Rossington, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School

Alice Rossington, KGGS (30685776)

Alice is currently in Year 9 at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and thriving, but for Alice, the transition from primary to secondary education was far from ordinary. Alice was diagnosed with bone cancer in February 2017. This meant that she had to go through intensive and rigorous treatments.

Missing the first two terms of Year 7 would have been daunting for most, but Alice took it all in her stride and showed the most incredible strength and determination. Starting on a part-time timetable as she built her strength back up, she always went in with a smile on her face and ready to learn, and by the end of Year 7, she was in school full time.

She is now in remission and despite having to undergo a gruelling process to lengthen her leg, she tackles everything that is thrown at her.

Assistant headteacher Tracey Doig said: “She is truly astounding and inspiring to all of us.”

Edward Bellamy, King’s School

Edward Bellamy (30776607)

Edward was nominated for the Rotary club’s Children of Courage Awards 2020 because of his courageous and resilient attitude to his illness.

Edward arrived at the King’s School in September 2018 and Year 7 started off well for him. However, early in 2019, Edward started suffering from extreme fatigue and aching limbs.

He, and his family, were shocked and upset to learn that he had been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, more commonly known as ME. Prescribed medication now means that Edward often feels extremely sick and cannot sleep, and therefore tiredness is a daily occurrence.

Throughout Year 7, Edward continued to attend school as much as he could, often for only one or two lessons a day; sometimes finding walking almost impossible, and spending a lot of time in a wheelchair being pushed around school by support staff.

Elizabeth Dixon, special educational and needs and disability administrator and teaching assistant, said: “Now, in Year 8 and despite obvious difficulties, Edward is working hard to maintain his academic level and keep pace with his peers.”

Theo Wilson, Sandon School

Theo Wilson (30604720)

Theo is in Year 7 and attends Sandon School.

Theo is a very polite young man who always has a smile, despite having to contend with a lot of health issues. He is fun-loving, very much a team player and well-liked by all his peers.

He never appears to let things get him down. Although Theo is in a wheelchair and has a hearing impairment, one of the activities he enjoys participating in is dance and movement. He has represented the school as part of a team, taking part in a recent dance festival in Lincoln and at present is practising for another competition.

Theo’s tutor, Liz Kennedy-Short, said: “Theo most definitely deserves the Children of Courage Award because he is an inspiration to us all.”

Phuoc Le Ngoc, Priory Ruskin Academy

Phuoc Le Ngoc (30685867)

Phuoc is in Year 8 at the Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham. He is a highly valued member of Mackintosh House and fully immerses himself in every aspect of academy life.

Phuoc has a passion for the arts and loves to sing and play his musical instruments.

He lives with foster carers after being taken into care, but despite the difficulties and all the obstacles that he has had to overcome in his life, he always has a positive attitude, a smile on his face and can be relied upon to go above and beyond what is expected of students.

Karen Shelford, director of inclusion, said: “Phuoc embodies all the values we aspire to within the academy and is a shining example for all our students.”

Sophie Hall, Ambergate Sports College

Sophie Hall (30604724)

Sophie is a Year 9 student at Ambergate and is a wonderful, kind and lovely person who greets everyone with a smile and a cheery “hello”.

She has been nominated because she has had to deal with life changing circumstances which she has done with bravery, courage and a smile.Even in difficult circumstances Sophie has been strong and keeps smiling.

Safeguarding and pastoral officer Fiona Light said: “I love going out on to the playground at break times because I know that Sophie will come and see me with a huge smile and a cheery, “hello Miss”. She always stays and has a chat and tells me about her day.”

Grace Moore, Walton Academy

Grace Moore, Walton Academy (30776550)

Walton Academy had the privilege of welcoming Grace since September last year. Right up until a week before the start of Year 7, Grace was still undergoing treatment for leukaemia. While undergoing chemotherapy treatment, she faced a few complications along the way, including sepsis, blood clots and fungi on her lungs – as well as the usual side effects that chemotherapy brings.

Not a day goes by when staff do not appreciate Grace and recognise the troubles she has been faced with since her first formal diagnosis in June 2016.

She is a bright and energetic student who always tries her best in everything she does and, although she still attends medical appointments, she is still very proactive and will endeavour to put 100 per cent into her school work.

Assistant principal Kim Dolby said: “She is a true inspiration and we are delighted she has been given this recognition.”

Read more GranthamHuman Interest