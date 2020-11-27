With the month coming to a close, readers have shared their excellent efforts for Movember.

Several fine showings of facial hair were submitted, as men grew out their moustaches for the month to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, both mental and physical.

Father James Titley, 32, assistant curate for St Wulfram’s Grantham and St John’s Manthorpe, has grown out a handlebar moustache for charity.

Fr. James Titley (43288944)

He said: “Until a few years ago I had a bushy handlebar moustache for many years, and I thought this would be a great opportunity to try again whilst I can get away with looking daft for a month.

“However, my main motivation is that the campaign supports charities that are working to break down the stigma of men’s health.

“Too often men hide away from health issues, so it is shocking to learn that the two biggest killers in men of around my own age are suicide linked to depression and mental health issues, and testicular cancer.

Harry Page (43288941)

“The funds raised through the campaign supports this work and I am extremely happy to look silly and play my part in helping out.”

Donate at: movember.com/m/14513304?mc=1

Similarly, Harry Page, 22, from Barrowby has more than doubled his fund-raising target, raising over £175, and celebrated by dying his moustache blond.

He said: “I feel this is such a great cause as it brings so much more awareness for men’s health which I feel needs to be supported more.”

Joe Plant (43288938)

Donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harry-pagetash

Joe Plant, of Kenwick Drive, has raised £60 so far.

The 21-year-old said: “I’m raising funds and awareness this Movember for all the dads, brothers, sons and mates in our lives.”

Donate at: uk.movember.com/mospace/14382166