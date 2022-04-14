A monthly networking event returns next week with a breakfast meeting.

Grantham Business Club’s monthly networking is set to return on April 22 following a few months’ break.

Now with a new day, new time and a new format, it’s an excellent opportunity for local business people to widen their network, discuss hot topics and showcase their business whilst enjoying a spot of breakfast before the work day ahead.

The latest networking meeting will take place at Belton Park Golf Club and will be combined with the Grantham Business Club’s AGM.

Round the table networking and a chance to introduce yourself and your business will be included along with a presentation on the possible creation of a Town Council for Grantham with the opportunity to be involved in the consultation. The AGM will also see the election of a new Executive Committee for the next two years and an opportunity to stand for this.

Grantham Business Club’s latest breakfast networking meeting takes place on April 22 from 7.30am until 9.00am with tea and coffee included. Breakfast roils will be available to purchase.

For info and to book a place: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-grantham-business-club-april-meeting-tickets-309377806347?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=185bbd13ac&mc_eid=7502f2412b